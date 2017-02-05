Dogs rescued from Korean meat farm, flown to Chicago for new life as pets Home Dogs rescued from Korean meat farm, flown to Chicago for new life as pets Ten dogs that were going to be sold for "dog meat" in South Korea arrived at Chicago O'Hare before dawn on Sunday.

They were rescued from their horrendous fate by the Chicago-area nonprofit Magnificent Mutts.



"We all let out a big sigh, just that they made it. And they're going to be safe and they're going to be out of those horrible conditions in South Korea," said Magnificent Mutts founder Linda Latelle.

The flight was 6,500 miles long; the dogs arrived looking timid but hopeful. At the airport, the dogs are loaded into vans and taken to the Elmhurst Animal Care Center.



"Our goal now is that we're going to show them that love does exist and they're going to have a much better life," Latelle said.



The dogs will first go into foster care, and will be offered up for adoption once they have adapted to their new surroundings.



"They're going to think they've died and gone to heaven. They will learn to be a dog," Latelle said. "They will learn what it's like to be loved."



