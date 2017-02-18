President Trump makes stop in Melbourne Saturday

- President Trump made a stop in Melbourne Saturday where he made a speech to his supporters.

Mr. Trump landed at the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday night. Before he spoke, First Lady Melania Trump addressed the crowd and introduced the President.

"My husband is creating a country of great safety and prosperity." Says @FLOTUS of @realDonaldTrump #Fox35 — Kirstin Delgado (@Fox35Kirstin) February 18, 2017

Before his arrival President Trump tweeted: "Will be having many meetings this weekend at The Southern White House. Big 5:00 P.M. speech in Melbourne, Florida. A lot to talk about!"

Will be having many meetings this weekend at The Southern White House. Big 5:00 P.M. speech in Melbourne, Florida. A lot to talk about! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2017

Officials at the airport anticipated and dealt with long lines at the rally as people started arriving early to get a good spot for the event.

@POTUS at Melbourne, FL event: “We are going to be submitting, in a couple of weeks, a great healthcare system.” #FOX35 — Tom Johnson (@FOX35Tom) February 18, 2017

Mr. Trump is spending the weekend in Mar-a-Lago and making stops at Florida locations to rally.