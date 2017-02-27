Small plane crashes into Riverside homes leaving fiery wreckage

A Cessna 310 like this one pictured crashed into a Riverside home with four on board, authorities said.

- A small plane crashed into two homes in Riverside Monday evening shortly after taking off from a nearby airport, leaving fiery wreckage that nearly destroyed one of the homes, officials said.

The Cessna 310 aircraft crashed shortly after taking off from Riverside Municipal Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The plane was headed for San Jose when it crashed about a half-mile northeast of the Riverside airport, FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said.

The plane came down into a residential neighborhood and collided with two homes near the intersection of Dewey Avenue and Rhonda Road. Video from SkyFOX showed at least one of the homes appeared to be completely destroyed, engulfed in flames and littered with debris from the small plane.

There were four people on board the plane, according to Riverside Police Lt. Charles Payne. The pilot was extricated from the crash, Payne said.

There was no immediate word on injuries. Video showed a person being loaded onto a stretcher and removed from the home.

Police said approximately 30 residents in nearby homes were being evacuated and taken to a community center at Nichols Park.

A spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

