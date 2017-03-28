Secret Service investigating suspicious package on White House grounds

- The US Secret Service is investigating a suspicious package on the grounds of the White House, the agency announced on Twitter Tuesday.

.@SecretService investigating suspicious package near @WhiteHouse grounds. Road closures in effect. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 28, 2017

USSS is investigating suspicious package; security perimeter established & members of the public & media are being moved to safe a distance — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 28, 2017

Stay with Fox 5 as we continue to follow this developing story.