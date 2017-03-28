Secret Service investigating suspicious package on White House grounds

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Mar 28 2017 11:15AM EDT

Updated:Mar 28 2017 11:45AM EDT

WASHINGTON - The US Secret Service is investigating a suspicious package on the grounds of the White House, the agency announced on Twitter Tuesday.

Stay with Fox 5 as we continue to follow this developing story.

