- A 22-month-old baby was found abandoned Tuesday around 7 p.m. in the 3500 block of MLK Jr. Ave. SE, according to officials.

A D.C. officer responded to a call for a "neglected child" when they found a child abandoned with a car seat and bag of clothes.

The child is currently in the care of the Child and Family Services Agency in D.C., according to officials.

Police are investigating.