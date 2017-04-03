U of D Jesuit high school student critically injured while helping I-96 crash victims Home U of D Jesuit high schooler fighting for life after helping I-96 crash Classmates, friends and loved ones are gathering Monday morning to offer prayers for a U of D Jesuit High School student in the fight of his life.

Sean English, 16, was critically injured while trying to help six victims of a crash on the freeway.

SEE: U of D Jesuit HS student hurt in crash on I-96

The community is rallying behind Sean, as more than 300 people attended a mass at the school Monday morning.

The University of Detroit's motto is "Men for others." Acting out the role of "Good Samaritan" is not a surprise to those who know Sean best, as they tell Fox 2 that he is the type of person who is willing to stop and help.

He was heading to an event with his parents on Sunday when he saw the crash on the eastbound lanes of I-96 near the Davison.

A Jeep carrying six people lost control and hit the median, then rolled over.

While Sean was helping the victims, another vehicle lost control and struck Sean.

The impact crushed his pelvis, broke his femur and his foot had to be amputated.

He's now in critical condition, fighting for his life at the hospital.

Click here to visit a GoFundMe account set up to help support Sean.