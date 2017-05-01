Multiple stabbed at UT Austin

Multiple people were stabbed near Gregory Gym at the University of Texas at Austin Monday afternoon, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

One person is dead on scene and three other victims are being transported, according to EMS.

The Austin Police Department is assisting UT Austin Police. One person is in custody. UT Austin Police say there is no ongoing threat to campus.

This is a developing story

