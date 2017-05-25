Police: Body found in Rock Hill believed to be missing Charlotte Uber driver

- Police say the body found in Rock Hill, South Carolina is believed to be that of missing Charlotte Uber driver, Marlo Medina-Chevez.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police tell FOX 46 Charlotte that the body was found off of Mount Gallant Road on Thursday by a York County Sheriff K-9.

Medina-Chevez's family has been notified.

[BREAKING] In Rock Hill where body of missing Uber driver found. Business owner recalls suspicious vehicle coming in and out of field. pic.twitter.com/QLm6OnjWtf — David Sentendrey (@DavidFox46) May 25, 2017

CMPD’s Homicide and Logistics Units, Crime Scene Search, along with members of the FBI, Rock Hill Police Department, and York County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Medina-Chevez, 44, had been missing since Saturday, May 20. He was last seen driving his 2008 dark blue Nissan Pathfinder with North Carolina tag PDV-4382. Family members reported that Mr. Medina-Chevez, left for work on Saturday to pick up a client. He never returned home.

FOX 46 Charlotte reported earlier in the week that two men were charged in connection to Medina-Chevez's disappearance after police said they used his credit card in Maryland.

Diontray Divan Adams, 24, and James Aaron Stevens, 20, were arrested in Maryland on Monday. Adams is charged with financial credit card fraud and outstanding warrants in Maryland. Stevens is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. Investigators said more charges may be coming.

An autopsy is expected to be completed in the coming days.

WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE: