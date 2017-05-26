Teens die in car crash en route to graduation ceremony

- Two Mulberry teens -- a brother and sister -- died in a car crash on the way to a high school graduation ceremony Thursday night, while their friend remains in critical condition.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the three teens were in a Toyota Corolla that ran a red light on Trapnell Road in Plant City at the intersection with State Road 39. A Honda struck their car, sending it spinning into another vehicle, a Ford, that was stopped at a red light.

Occupants of the Honda and the Ford did not suffer any serious injuries, according to FHP. But 15-year-old Frinzi Salgado-Diaz and 18-year-old Pepe Salgado were killed in the crash.

Pepe and Frinzi were brother and sister. Frinzi was a freshman at Mulberry High School. Pepe was a former student at Mulberry High who was currently attending New Beginnings High School.

The driver, 18-year-old Edilberto Nava-Marcos, is in critical condition. He was a senior at Mulberry High School and was supposed to graduate that evening.

“We are deeply saddened," offered Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the students’ families."

“This is a very sad day for our school and community," added Michael Young, the principal of Mulberry High School, where guidance counselors were available to students today. "We are mourning the loss of Frinzi and Pepe, and are praying for Edilberto as he remains in the hospital. Our hearts go out to their families."

Young spoke highly of all three teens involved: