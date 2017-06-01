Report: 1 in 4 shopping malls in U.S. will be closed by 2022

By: Shelly Insheiwat

Posted: Jun 01 2017 08:02PM EDT

Updated: Jun 01 2017 08:15PM EDT

(FOX 11) - A new report from Credit Suisse says up to 25 percent of U.S.shopping malls may close in the next five years.
   
It predicts the rise of e-commerce will continue to pull shoppers away from bricks-and-mortar retailers.

The report estimates that around 8,640 stores will close by the end of the year.
    
A number of mall-based retailers like Sears, Macy's, Kohl's and J.C. Penney have announced closures this year.

Recently, clothing retailer Bebe closed all of its stores.
   
And the fight against e-commerce giants like Amazon will only get worse.
 

