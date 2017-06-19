Police arrest suspect in Myrtle Beach shooting captured on video

Posted: Jun 19 2017 02:30PM EDT

Updated: Jun 20 2017 10:50AM EDT

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) - Several people are recovering in South Carolina hospitals after a seaside shootout in Myrtle Beach.

Multiple media organizations report the shooting happened shortly after midnight Sunday. Part of the gunfire was captured and streamed online by a bystander.
 
Myrtle Beach Police say officers were dispatched to the area as a large crowd was gathering. A fight broke out, and one of the belligerents pulled a gun and fired. An armed security officer witnessed the shooting and shot the gunman, who carjacked a vehicle and got away as he sprayed gunfire.
 
Several people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. It was the third shooting in Myrtle Beach within 12 hours.
 
Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby said no officer was shot, though a patrol car was hit by gunfire.
 

