Puppy rescued from hot car in Manor returned to owner

The Manor Municipal Court has ruled that Annabelle, the puppy that was rescued from a hot car by Manor police and Travis County deputies, will be returned to her owner, 20-year-old Chandler Bullen.

The rescue was captured on video and shared online.

On Saturday, June 17, 2017, officers responded to a 911 call about a puppy being alone in a car in the Wal-Mart parking lot. The windows were up, but as seen in the dash camera video -- a deputy was able to slide a tire iron through a crack in the sunroof and unlock the doors.

Officers say at the time the temperature outside felt like 109 degrees and the puppy was noticeably in distress.

Chandler Bullen told officers he was shopping for at least 30 minutes.

He was arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

Although Annabelle has been returned to Bullen, he is still facing criminal charges.

The Manor Police Department released the following statement after the court's ruling:

"The Manor Police Department is extremely saddened and disappointed with the court’s ruling today that ordered the release of "Annabelle" to the owner. The Manor Police Department wishes the best for Annebelle and hope she lives a happy and healthy life."

On a 100 degree day, like it was on that Saturday, the temperature inside a car can reach 140 within 15 minutes. If you see an animal inside a vehicle, call 911 and let officers assess the situation.

With children, it's different. Take action. You can break a window if necessary.