Missing baby found safe, father in custody

- A missing child alert has been canceled for a newborn baby in Tampa.

Hillsborough deputies say the child was located, unharmed, in Gadsden County. The child's father, David Cooper, was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant and remains in the custody of the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office.

Possible charges are pending against the child's mother, Kaitlyn Lovel.

Authorities in Gadsden say a tip led them to a local motel where they were staying.

The child, Sage Cooper, was born in March. His father was wanted on charges of failure to appear in court for domestic violence and has an out-of-state warrant for narcotics. Neither Cooper nor Lovel was supposed to have contact with Sage, or even each other.

Their listed address was at a home on Oak Pride Court in Tampa. FOX 13 spoke with the homeowner there who said she is friends with Kaitlynn, but that they never lived at the address.

“I think at this point and time she's using my address to be able to stay somewhere else,” the woman said. She did not want to be identified. “I think that Kaitlynn is fine she could possibly be in a situation with her boyfriend that may not be good but I can’t comment because I’ve never met him,” she added.

Authorities said Cooper was taken without incident.

