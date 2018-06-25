Chicago bar bans MAGA hats

A Chicago bar has banned “Make America Great Again” hats inside its establishment. They say it’s to maintain a “classy environment.”

Replay Lincoln Park made the announcement on social media over the weekend.

“After much consternation and consideration and to maintain a “classy environment”, Replay Lincoln Park has implemented a new and strictly enforced dress code. No face tattoos, no specific hats, please see below. Let’s keep it classy Chicago. Sincerely, management.”

This comes after the Red Hen incident in which President Trump’s press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave the Virginia restaurant.

Replay Lincoln Park also made a joke about that on Facebook.

“We've been getting a lot more interactions here on Facebook since we decided to disallow MAGA hats and we're not sure how to deal with it. Hey Red Hen, how are y'all handling it? (And are you interested in any cross-promotion opportunities?) 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 #resist”