Hundreds of Mexico fans take over Huntington Park intersection to celebrate World Cup win

- Hundreds of Mexico fans took over an intersection in Huntington Park Saturday afternoon, shortly after Mexico defeated South Korea 2-1 in their World Cup matchup.







The takeover happened at the intersection of Santa Fe Avenue and Hope Street, and it involved numerous cars performing donuts for the crowd, and several mortar fireworks being set off, all while fans cheered in the streets.



Video provided to FOX 11 showed a man being hit by one of the vehicles doing donuts, though he appeared to be uninjured.



“Hey man, it’s a little bit out of hand, but it’s the World Cup baby, it’s every 4 years, were going for the gold, and were’ going for it all,” one man told FOX 11. “It’s just madness going on, every four years, it’s just in the heart of every soccer fan, that’s why people go crazy cause people don’t understand, people love soccer and they grew up with soccer, it’s every 4 years, and it’s a big step for Mexico to come up in the next stage.”



The takeover lasted for nearly an hour before a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department helicopter started to circle overheads.



Within minutes, dozens of LASD and CHP ground units were on scene in riot gear to clear the intersection and get things back under control.



FOX 11 did not witness any arrests or serious injuries.