Mother of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz thanks community

- The mother of murder victim Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz appeared on Good Day New York on Thursday to talk about her son and the outpouring of support she has received from the community.

"Everything is a memory. I don't know what I'm going to do without him because of of the time I've been together with him," Leandra Feliz said.

The 15-year-old NYPD police explorer was killed by alleged gang members in a case of mistaken identity.

"This is very, very hard and very big pain in my heart," Feliz said.

The killing galvanized the Bronx community where the family lives and brought support from across the city. Thousands of people attended the boy's funeral on Wednesday.

"I want to say thank you to everyone who supported me," Feliz said.

As for the alleged killers, Leandra Feliz hopes they spend the rest of their lives behind bars.

"They have no heart. How these people can be outside killing kids."

She also thanked the NYPD for their quick work in making arrests in the case.

As for what's next for her, Feliz says, "I want to be strong for him because I want justice."