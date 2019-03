NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - Members of the cast of the hit 1990s teen drama series, 'Beverly Hills, 90210,' are returning to FOX in a new, six episode series inspired by their real lives.

The network announced Wednesday that Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling will star in '90210.'

The new show will feature a "healthy dose of irreverence" as the cast plays heightened versions of themselves in the serialized drama.

“‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ left an indelible impact on pop culture and an entire generation,” said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, FOX. “Its powerful legacy is an important part of our network’s DNA – bold stories not told anywhere else and bigger-than-life-characters – and we’re honored to bring back the beloved original cast members for 90210.”

The show is slated to run in Summer 2019.