- Police say a 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a car while crossing Holme Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The boy was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he is listed in critical condition. According to police, the driver of a 2014 Nissan stayed on the scene.

Philadelphia police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.