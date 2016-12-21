Mother's boyfriend charged in 2-year-old boy's death

- A second adult is now charged in connection with the killing of a two-year-old boy, late last month.

Philadelphia police say Rimear Custis, 21, faces counts of murder, involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police found young Zyair Worrell of Kensington unresponsive late on Nov. 29. He was being held by his mother -- Andrea Worrell -- and Custis, who was identified as her boyfriend.

Authorities said the boy’s autopsy showed Zyair had a fractured rib, lacerated liver, bruising of his chest wall, and an abrasion over his right eye – plus, he tested positive for THC.

Within days, Worrell, 23, was charged with endangering the welfare and obstructing justice, and investigators determined the motive to be child abuse.