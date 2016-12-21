VIDEO: Man robbed of iPhone at gunpoint

- Philadelphia Police are investigating an armed robbery in Southwest Center City.

A man was forced to take out his iPhone and unlock it at gunpoint on Thursday around 10:25 p.m., police say.

The incident occurred on the 2100 block of Carpenter Street where the 29 year-old-male victim was approached by a black male who was 17 or 18 years old, according to police.

Police say the suspect fled the scene and was last seen on 21st Street going towards Washington Avenue.

There were no reported injuries, and police ask anyone with information to contact them.