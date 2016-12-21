Police look to identify Center City robbery suspects

- Police are searching for a number of suspects they say robbed a man inside a Center City fast food restaurant, Sunday.

The incident occurred on the 1100 block of Filbert Street inside a Crown Fried Chicken.

Police say the man was knocked down and robbed of his wallet inside the restaurant's restroom.

The suspects allegedly went through the victim’s pockets after knocking him to the ground and fled in an unknown direction with his wallet.

According to authorities, the suspects were three black males, each around the age of 20.

Anyone with additional information are asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.