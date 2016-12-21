Ailing marine vet gives Trump, Gen. Mattis one final salute

- A former Marine Corps photographer who became somewhat of a YouTube sensation this year for his videos strongly in favor of President-elect Donald Trump and critical of Hillary Clinton posted one final salute to the Republican and his secretary of defense nominee.

On Saturday, Dr. Larry Lindsey posted a video addressing Trump, Vice President-elect Mike Pence and Gen. James "Mad Dog" Mattis, saying how honored he was to "have a hand" in electing Trump.

Pictured with medical apparatus, the ailing veteran said to Mattis that "it appears I am out of ammunition, but I continue to fight to my last breath."

He said he expects Trump to be considered the greatest president in American history, and said Pence was the "only vice president in 150 years to have any brains."

