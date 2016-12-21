Firefighters surprise boy who asked Santa for 'Healthy Heart' for mom

- A 12-year-old boy in Texas has shot to the top of Santa's "Nice" list.

Rather than list off any toys he wanted for Christmas this year, Arnulfo Guerra Jr. of Texas wrote a letter to Santa asking for a "healthy heart" for his mother, Santos, who is in need of a transplant.

The local Channelview Fire Department received the letter from the boy's school and surprised him with a new bicycle and some other toys to show their appreciation of the boy's gesture.

According to Arnulfo's dad, Arnuflo Guerra Sr., Santos has been on the waiting list for a heart donor for one year. Doctors expect the wait will be at least five years.

