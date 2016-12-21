Man sues McDonald's, claims 2-cheeseburger value meal is a rip-off

(FOX NEWS)- McDonald's is known for its catchy slogan "I'm Lovin' It."

But one unhappy customer in suburban Chicago is not exactly "lovin'" the price of so-called "Extra Value Meals."

James Gertie is suing McDonald's restaurants in two Illinois counties, claiming cheeseburger Extra Value Meals are more expensive than when the items are purchased separately.

Gertie said that purchasing the Extra Value Meal of two cheeseburgers, medium fries and a soft drink costs $5.90, which is 41 cents more than when the items are bought individually.

"The reason that I am doing this is not about the 41 cents," Gertie told the Arlington Heights Daily Herald. "It's because of the principle. A value meal is supposed to be a cheaper price. That's the whole point of a 'value' meal. I believe in the principle of true advertising. If a company advertises something to be a value, then that is what it should be."

More from FOX NEWS.