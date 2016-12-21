PA residents not able to use driver's license to board planes in January 2018

- Beginning January 2018, Pennsylvania residents may no longer rely on their driver’s license to get on a plane.

Last week, commuters started noticing the signs at airports notifying travelers of the change.

The TSA released information on the change, stating "driver’s licenses or state IDs issued by states that are not in compliance with the REAL ID Act and have not been granted an extension by DHS may not be used to fly within the U.S."

According to the TSA, it will go into effect January 22, 2018. A Pennsylvania driver's license will not be proper identification to board a plane, and passengers will be expected to provide an additional form of ID.

A list of valid alternative ID's is provided on the TSA's website.