Ikea dresser tip-over case reaches $50 million settlement

- On Wednesday, the firm representing three families in a case against Ikea released the news that a settlement had been reached.

The firm of Feldman Shepherd Wohlgelernter Tanner Weinstock Dodig LLP represented the families of three toddlers who were killed by IKEA furniture tip-over incidents.

One of the toddlers killed was two-year-old Curren Collas of West Chester, Pennsylvania. Collas was crushed to death by the tip-over of a six-drawer MALM dresser in the bedroom of his home two years ago.

After a two-day mediation, an agreement was made Wednesday to settle all three wrongful death claims for the sum of $50 million, to be evenly divided among the three families.

Ikea will also donate $50,000 to the Children's hospital of Philadelphia in memory of Curren Collas.

