6-year-old searches for missing sentimental bear

- A six-year-old boy is searching for his missing stuffed animal.

'Pop bear,' a blue bear covered in clothes from the boy's late grandfather, went missing near 22nd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue on Tuesday.

The boy was visiting the Art Museum on a trip for his birthday with his family when he dropped his beloved bear.

Now, the family is offering a reward for the sentimental bear. It's shirt is made of clothes from the boy's grandfather who passed away.

Anyone with information on the missing stuffed animal is asked to call (267) 402- 7366.