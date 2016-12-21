Homeless shelter families and children get treated to a holiday party News Homeless shelter families and children get treated to a holiday party "I got my good days and I got my bad days when I wake up," said Nicole Copper.

She has a reason to smile in the midst of a trying time.

"I think it's pretty cool for the kids to enjoy themselves," she said.

Wednesday evening, Copper and her two young daughters enjoyed a holiday party at Stenton Family Manor in East Germantown, where they live right now. It's a shelter for families who are homeless and waiting for housing.

"They've been saying, 'mommy are we going to the party?' As soon as they got from school they said 'are we going to the party?'" said Copper.

Families were treated to a concert, dancing and snacks put on by the True Way Youth Empowerment Foundation. It's made up of a local family dedicated to using their talents to put smiles on the faces of families in need.

"We just thought that families that are in transition or whoever experienced some type of trauma and are here in this shelter for whatever reason would benefit or have their spirits lifted by celebrating with another family," said Esther Lambert, founder of the foundation.

The shelter hosts events for the families to help ease the stress of caring for children during trying times.

"It's the holiday season and I just love to see the kids smiling and being joyful and some of the older people seeing the kids smile. Even though they're here in this place. It's a lovely caring place," said Rodney Woods with Stenton Family Manor.

Copper says all of what the shelter does goes a long way.

"It's a lot of kids out here that's not enjoying themselves right now, that's not looking forward to any toys or Santa coming to visit them. So I think it's pretty cool," she said.