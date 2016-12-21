Police search for suspect in slew of crimes across 3 county area News Police search for suspect in slew of crimes across 3 county area Detectives are searching all over the region for the suspect responsible for a slew of crimes.

- Detectives are searching all over the region for the suspect responsible for a slew of crimes.

Police say the suspect is a one-man-band on a crime spree, now being tied to at least nine break-ins across a three county area.

The suspect has been caught on surveillance cameras multiple times.

Either with a crow bar or a claw hammer in hand, detectives say the thief has broken into business from Bucks County to Philadelphia and even out to the main line where he was caught on camera dragging a safe from a store in Radnor Tuesday morning.

Investigators say he is always in and out, taking no time at all and not leaving much behind.

Bensalem police put out a video of the suspect busting into five businesses, including a food mart where he stole $1000 in cigarettes, a nail salon, and a paint store.