Police search for suspect in slew of crimes across 3 county area

Philadelphia (WTXF) - Detectives are searching all over the region for the suspect responsible for a slew of crimes.
Police say the suspect is a one-man-band on a crime spree, now being tied to at least nine break-ins across a three county area.
The suspect has been caught on surveillance cameras multiple times.
Either with a crow bar or a claw hammer in hand, detectives say the thief has broken into business from Bucks County to Philadelphia and even out to the main line where he was caught on camera dragging a safe from a store in Radnor Tuesday morning.
Investigators say he is always in and out, taking no time at all and not leaving much behind.
Bensalem police put out a video of the suspect busting into five businesses, including a food mart where he stole $1000 in cigarettes, a nail salon, and a paint store.
Those five burglaries took place in the early morning hours over a two-day period.
Southwest detectives say the same suspect struck three times Monday, breaking in the front door at Shalom pizza in Overbrook Park.
Then, next door at a T-Mobile store.
Wednesday night, workers were also busy replacing the glass door a block away at a Cricket store at 76th and City Ave.
He stole cash on each occasion
Detectives are now thinking the thief may be addicted so he's looking for quick money.
Police are also trying to determine if this might be the same bandit caught on camera breaking into nine businesses mostly along Aramingo Ave. back in November.
In that incident, a crow bar or hammer was used to break in.