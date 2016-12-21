FedEx, UPS say deliveries running on schedule

- FedEx and UPS say packages during a record-setting holiday season are shipping without a hitch.

“This will be a record peak for FedEx, and to date, with the exception of several local weather issues, our service levels have been outstanding,” FedEx CEO Fred Smith said during the company’s second-quarter earnings call Tuesday.

FedEx has said the last four Mondays before Christmas would likely be among the busiest days in the company’s history, thanks to the continued growth in online shopping.

