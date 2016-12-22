3 mile milestone: 4 lanes mean easier I-95 trip in NE Philadelphia [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Count em'! 4 open lanes in each direction on this stretch of I-95. News 4 lanes mean 3 mile milestone now open on I-95 There’s a pleasant change for those of you who take I-95 to and from the Northeast. There are now four construction-free lanes in each direction between Cottman Avenue and Bridge Street.

There are now construction-free four lanes in each direction between the Cottman Avenue and Bridge Street exits.

Construction on that stretch had been going on for four years.

In late 2012, PennDOT put down cones, and started rebuilding and expanding I-95 to create those fourth lanes.

Besides that, it replaced seven structurally deficient bridges; upgraded four existing ramps; built 13 retaining walls; and installed storm water drainage pipes and Intelligent Transportation equipment.

Crews spent the past few days painting lines, removing barriers, and installing safety rumble strips.

FOX 29’s Bob Kelly is calling this wrap-up an early Christmas present.

The project cost $212,325,000. The feds paid 90 percent and the state paid 10 percent.

Of course, there is a lot more work to do.

This was just one of five major PennDOT projects to reconstruct the I-95 between I-676 (the Vine Street Expressway) and Cottman Avenue.

Construction continues to reconstruct and improve I-95 at the Girard Avenue and Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue exits.

Beyond that, expect rebuilding and improving the Bridge Street and Allegheny Avenue/Castor Avenue interchanges, and nearby segments of I-95.

Click here for more details on the project called 95 Revive.