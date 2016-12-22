Possible Salmonella has Herr's recalling 2 varieties of kettle cooked potato chips

- Herr Foods announced a voluntary recall of two products because they have “the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.”

Those products are Smoked Chipotle flavored Kettle Cooked Potato Chips under the Herr’s Brand, and Smoke Dried Chipotle flavored Kettle Cooked Potato Chips under the Peddler’s Pantry Brand.

The products involved in the recall were sold as individual gold, white and brown metalized bags.

They are:

-- Herr’s Smoked Chipotle Kettle Cooked Potato Chips, 2.625 oz., UPC No. 72600 03339, Best Nov. 13, 2016-March 27, 2017

-- Herr’s Smoked Chipotle Kettle Cooked Potato Chips, 8.0 oz., UPC No. 72600 03420, Best Nov. 26, 2016-April 24, 2017

-- Peddler’s Pantry Smoke Dried Chipotle Kettle Cooked Potato Chips, 2.0 oz., UPC No. 72600 07789, Best Dec. 25, 2016-March 27, 2017

You’ll find the lot number on the front upper-right corner, and UPC number on the back lower-right corner.

Herr’s says the problem with the potato chips is they were flavored with Chipotle seasoning that contained a milk ingredient manufactured by a secondary supplier, and it’s that milk ingredient being recalled.

No lab tests have confirmed there actually is Salmonella and no illnesses have been reported.

The Salmonella organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. More severe illnesses are possible in rare circumstances.

The company says the affected packages are being taken off store shelves and not to eat them if you already have them. Instead, return the potato chips to the store for a full refund.

Consumers with questions can call 1-800-523-5030, 9am- 5pm Monday through Friday.

No other Herr’s products are involved.