South Jersey's Kellyanne Conway heading to the White House

- Donald Trump's campaign manager Kellyanne Conway -- from South Jersey -- is headed to the White House, where she'll serve as counselor to the president.

The announcement was made by the president-elect's transition team early Thursday.

Conway served as Trump's third campaign manager and is widely credited with helping guide him to victory.

She is also a frequent guest on television news programs. She was even spoofed on "Saturday Night Live." A memorable skit about her day off showed her free time interrupted repeatedly by having to go on CNN to explain Trump's latest tweet or statement.

Conway had said previously she planned to move her family to Washington to serve Trump, either inside or outside the administration.

The transition team says Conway "will work with senior leadership" in the White House "to effectively message and execute the administration's legislative priorities and actions."

Conway was raised in Atco and graduated from St. Joseph's High School in Hammonton in 1985. She spent summers working at Indian Brand Blueberry Farms before leaving for college in Washington, D.C.