No long waits, big problems as holiday travel picks up [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption This Thursday morning TSA security line at PHL moved smoothly News No long waits, big problems as travel picks up The holidays are almost here, so that means to expect more and more people traveling. That could lead to longer waits and more problems.

There are no problems to report at Philadelphia International Airport, but folks there say to always check flight status with your carrier before coming to the airport.

You’re asked to arrive two hours before your flight in case of long lines.

Click here for a TSA article that includes what to have, besides identification and a boarding pass. Keep in mind, they might have to unwrap gifts.

There are also sections on E-Cigarettes, the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, reminders about liquids, gels and aerosols, and more.

PHL also tweeted out other tips.

Flying from #PHLairport this holiday season? Here are 7 things you need to know. #traveltipsPHL pic.twitter.com/d8fxNNkAu4 — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) December 22, 2016

