WATCH: Man gives roommate's dog tough potty training

- Accidents happen and pet owners sure know that!

But Ben Taylor may have gone too personal when his roommate’s dog urinated on his bed.

Taylor actually decided to punish the canine in the most appropriate manner.

Courtesy Twitter/coolknifeguy via Storyful

my roommates' dog peed all over my bed so i punished him by walking my dog outside within eyesight (warning: sad) pic.twitter.com/fTv2b9kcBW — ben taylor (@coolknifeguy) December 21, 2016

According to a tweet shared Wednesday, Taylor took his own dog out for a walk -- to conduct obvious business that a dog should conduct outdoors -- and left the offending pooch to wallow in his guilt.

To make the punishment even more harsh, the poor pup had to watch his friend being taken on the walk while he was trapped on the balcony!

Hopefully, from now on, he will think of the consequences the next time he wants to pee on Taylor’s bed.

So far, the tweet has more than 1,732 retweets and 4,500 likes.