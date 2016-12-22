Artists want their work off Ivanka Trump's walls, social media

- Ivanka Trump likes art. But apparently a lot of artists don’t like her father’s politics or even her.

So group of them got together to demand she remove their artwork from her New York City apartment.

According to Bloomberg, the artists, who formed the Halt Action Group, have initiated the "Dear Ivanka" Instagram campaign as a way to protest President-elect Donald Trump through his daughter.

Many of Ivanka Trump's Instagram photos show her posing in front of pieces of artwork in her apartment.

You may remember, some fashion designers have refused to dress soon-to-be First Lady Melania Trump.