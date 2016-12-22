Streets Department's 2017 Christmas tree recycling program

PHILADELPHIA - Acting Streets Commissioner Michael A. Carroll announced today the Residential Christmas Tree Recycling Program will run from Monday, January 2 through Saturday, January 14. The 28-year old program, developed by the Streets Department's Sanitation Division, provides citizens with an environmentally beneficial alternative for the disposal of used trees.

Citizens who wish to drop off their trees to be recycled may take them to the Streets Department Sanitation Convenience Centers open 8:00 am to 6:00 pm from Monday through Saturday. Locations are:

3033 S. 63rd Street 2601 W. Glenwood Avenue

Domino Lane & Umbria Street 5100 Grays Avenue

State Road & Ashburner Street 3901 N. Delaware Avenue

There will also be 23 designated locations to drop off Christmas trees throughout the city on Saturdays, January 7 and January 14 from 9am to 3pm. To find the location nearest to you, please visit http://www.philadelphiastreets.com/holiday .

For a successful recycling program, residents should make sure that trees are free of all decorations and untied. Christmas trees with decorations cannot be recycled. Christmas trees present a seasonal addition to the City's waste stream. By recycling them and returning them to the earth, we reduce our waste costs and create a valuable resource.

In addition to recycling trees, residents may follow these tips to re-use their trees:

Small pine limbs and needles are good winter mulch material for sensitive plants.

Trees can also become backyard compost.

Trees should not be burned in a fireplace. The sap from the tree creates foul odors and can coat the chimney with creosote which can cause a fire.

Civic associations often offer additional drop-off locations. Check with your local civic association on their Christmas tree recycling programs. A list of groups can also be found at http ://www.philadelphiastreets.com/holiday/christmas-tree-recycling-program/ .

For those households that cannot participate in the recycling program, trees placed at the curb will be picked up on regularly scheduled collection day as trash. Trees set out for pickup are sent to a waste-to-energy plant as does all rubbish collected at the curb.

As always, the program is for citizens who receive City collected trash and recycling services. Vendors are responsible for making arrangements for the private disposal of their discarded trees.

Tree recycling information can be found at http://www.philadelphiastreets.com/holiday.

In addition to Christmas trees, there are many more items to recycle during this holiday season. As residents typically generate more waste during the holiday season, the City's Streets Department sees a dramatic increase in trash throughout the city.

The City of Philadelphia Recycling Office offers the following suggestions to ensure Philadelphians celebrate a Green Christmas this holiday season and year-round. Citizens are reminded of the three "Rs" as a convenient way to practice recycling. All three "Rs" are equally important to the environment.

Recycle:

Wrapping paper, tissue paper and gift tags by tying them up or placing in a brown paper bag for set-out.

Glass wine and champagne bottles by rinsing them out, and placing them in your recycling container. You don't need a blue bin-any sturdy metal or plastic container will do, up to 20 gallons.

Other items that can be recycled include soda and beer cans, paper grocery bags, department store sale flyers and catalogs, telephone books and calendars, and New Year's Eve paper confetti and ticker tape

Reuse:

Newspaper (It makes great wrapping paper, especially the colorful comic section.)

Ribbons and bows

Plastic gift cards

Plastic grocery bags

Gift bags

Reduce :

Waste that reaches our landfills

Using less tissue paper and decorations in your packaging

Using less wrapping paper when wrapping your gifts

For additional information regarding recycling, or any other Streets Department service, please contact the Philadelphia Recycling Office by calling the hotline 215-685-RECYCLE, the Customer Affairs Unit at (215) 686-5560, or visit us online at www.philadelphiastreets.com. For all City services, call 3-1-1.

Streets Department

2017 Christmas Tree Recycling Program

Christmas Tree Drop -Off Locations

Christmas tree drop-off is offered city-wide on Saturday, January 7, 2016 and Saturday, January 14, 2017 at these 23 locations from 9 AM to 3 PM.

Drop-Off Locations

66th & Haverford Ave.

54th & Woodbine Ave.

43rd & Powelton Ave.

72nd & Buist Ave.

Broad & Christian St.

20th & Hartranft St.

15th & Bigler St.

Corinthian & Poplar St.

American & Thompson St.

Graver Lane & Seminole

Cathedral & Ridge Ave.

Washington Ln. & Ardleigh

Upsal & Lowber St.

Fisher & Ogontz Ave.

5th & Chelten Ave. (water reservoir)

Castor & Foulkrod St.

1400 Cottman (Pennway & Cottman Ave. - Jardel Rec.)

2901 Princeton Ave. (Mayfair Rec.)

7901 Ridgeway St. (Fox Chase Rec.)

8101 Bustleton Ave.

2900 Comly Rd. - Palmer Playground

7231 Torresdale Ave. - Russo Park

Wayne Ave. & Logan St.