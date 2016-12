A Very Kelly Christmas in Cherry Hill News A Very Kelly Christmas in Cherry Hill It's time to celebrate a Very Kelly Christmas! FOX 29's Bob Kelly was live in Cherry Hill, New Jersey for A Very Kelly Christmas.

- It's time to celebrate a Very Kelly Christmas! FOX 29's Bob Kelly was live in Cherry Hill, New Jersey for A Very Kelly Christmas.

Each week, Bob goes to the most festive areas for the holidays! This week, he was live on Deer Road where the houses are decked out for the holiday! Some Sesame Street characters even made an appearance.

As always, Bob Kelly wore his best holiday suit!

MORE:

A Very Kelly Christmas in Northeast Philadelphia

WATCH: A Very Kelly Christmas in Cherry Hill