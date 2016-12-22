Chester police reward drivers obeying the law with free turkeys News Chester police reward drivers obeying the law with free turkeys Drivers getting pulled over in Chester today got quite the surprise. In the spirit of the holiday season, the Chester Police Department rewarded drivers who obeyed the law with free turkeys!

They gave out 100 turkey-citations to people all across the city. Officers say this is a way to give back to the community and also improve relations.

The officers pulled people over for driving with a seatbelt, using appropriate turning signals And driving within the speed limit.

