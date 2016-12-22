Community shows support for girl battling cancer News Community shows support for girl battling cancer One of Santa’s helpers made a special stop in Chester County tonight. He visited the home of a little girl who is putting up one tough fight against cancer.

- One of Santa’s helpers made a special stop in Chester County tonight. He visited the home of a little girl who is putting up one tough fight against cancer.

Sirens blared as the big guy made his way to the West Chester home of Charlotte Radcliffe. Her family calls her Charley. The 3-year-old girl is at CHOP fighting a cancer.

Her neighbors surprised her family and decorated the family's house with lights for the holidays. They facetimed the whole thing so Charley could watch from the hospital.

"She's been in a hospital bed for months now. She clapped and she cheered when she saw this. It's really amazing. People are incredible," her Jackie Radcliff told FOX 29.

After all the fun, Santa went to CHOP to deliver presents to Charley.