South Jersey woman surprised when missing wedding dress returned News South Jersey woman surprised when missing wedding dress returned A South Jersey woman has her wedding dress back right in time for the holidays.

"There was quite a few people that had said that I needed to get over it," said Rosalynne Plum. She was still heartbroken two weeks after we first interviewed her. We stopped by her Mantua home tonight to ask if she had received any leads on her missing wedding dress.

"I'd given up hope," she said. Rosalynne reached out to Fox 29 two weeks ago. She showed us these pictures of her wedding dress which had been in a storage unit that was auctioned after she says she fell on hard times and couldn't afford to keep it. What made the dress even more special are the memories it held of her mother who passed away three years ago and one year after the wedding.

"It was so special because my momma got to go with me dressing shopping to begin with. It was something that she wasn't able to do with her own momma. She was 16 years old when her mom passed and she bought it for me with the help of some family members." What Rosalynne didn't know is that someone saw our story and dropped off her dress to Philadelphia City Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds-Brown's office at City Hall. They didn't want to leave any information but asked that we be contacted to return the dress to Rosalynne. So during the interview we pretended to have a problem with the microphone and stopped the interview while I went outside pretending to get another one. I returned with the dress.

"Is that my dress? Are you serious?" cried Rosalynne. She opened the box which also had her mother's name on it. Her mother had it cleaned and wrapped before putting it in storage.

"Oh my God, oh my God, Oh my god," she screamed. Rosalynne says the dress couldn't have come at a better time.

"It's like the perfect Christmas present," she said while thanking whoever returned the dress.