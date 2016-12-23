1 dead after fire in Pottstown

Authorities say one adult has died in a late night fire in Pottstown.

- A man is dead and nearly a dozen families will have to spend the weekend holidays somewhere else after a fire rages through an apartment building in Montgomery County.

Crews responded to a large multi-alarm fire on the 400 block of East High Street in Pottstown shortly after 1:00 A.M. on Friday.

According to Montgomery County officials, the fire went to two alarms. Initially, there were reports of entrapment.

A fire official on scene told Fox 29 that one adult was confirmed killed in the fire after authorities found the adult on the second floor. Police say there were no other injuries in the fire.

Fire investigators say it appears a person smoking may have been a factor but the cause of the fire is still not officially clear. The Red Cross is assisting 9 families with temporary housing.