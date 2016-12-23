Woman shot during home invasion in Kensington

Woman shot during home invasion in Kensington

Posted:Dec 23 2016 10:04AM EST

Updated:Dec 23 2016 10:04AM EST

Kensington (WTXF) - Philadelphia police say a woman is in the hospital after being shot during a home invasion Thursday night. 

The incident happened around 11:30 P.M. on the 500 block of Allegheny Avenue.
 
According to police, the 20-year-old woman answered a knock at her front door when two men forced their way inside. 
 
Police say she tried fighting them off, and one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot her in the arm. Another 20-year-old roommate and her three-year-old son were home but not injured.
 
The two suspects are still at large, according to police.
 
This is an active and ongoing investigation. 
App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories