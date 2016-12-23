Woman shot during home invasion in Kensington News Woman shot during home invasion in Kensington Philadelphia police say a woman is in the hospital after being shot during a home invasion Thursday night.

- Philadelphia police say a woman is in the hospital after being shot during a home invasion Thursday night.

The incident happened around 11:30 P.M. on the 500 block of Allegheny Avenue.

According to police, the 20-year-old woman answered a knock at her front door when two men forced their way inside.

Police say she tried fighting them off, and one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot her in the arm. Another 20-year-old roommate and her three-year-old son were home but not injured.

The two suspects are still at large, according to police.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.