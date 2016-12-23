UPS driver grazed by bullet in Chester News UPS driver grazed by bullet in Chester UPS officials say one of their drivers was grazed by a bullet early Friday afternoon.

"Apparently there was a shooting down at 10th Street at the Rite Aid and a guy got hit in the shoulder," said a man about a UPS driver who knew exactly where to go after he was shot while driving in his delivery truck Friday afternoon.

The man was reportedly in the area of 10th and Highland Street in Chester when he was hit by a bullet. The driver managed to keep going about 3 to four blocks to Murphy's Ford Dealership and Collision Center on Township Line Road. He pulled in asking for help.

"He came in and sure enough there was a paramedic here who took him right in and took him right up to the hospital," said Dan Murphy the owner of the dealership. He says the driver was familiar with the dealership because they service most emergency vehicles in the area.

He believes the driver knew it was a safe place and the closest he would be sure to get help.

"I can guarantee you there's almost always a paramedic here or police or someone because we take care of all of their vehicles for the whole area," said Murphy.

Police have not said whether the victim was hit by a stray bullet or was the intended target.

A spokesperson for UPS says a delivery helper was also in the truck but was not hurt. The driver suffered a graze wound to the should and is expected to be OK.