- PGW is responding to a foul odor in South Philadelphia and Center City.

People reported smelling the odor around 10 p.m. Friday.

According to officials, natural gas is not the cause but instead, the cause is a sulfur addictive.

PGW crews are calling around to factories/refineries to see if they are they source. No injuries have been reported.

