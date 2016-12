- Police are investigating after an elderly woman was shot and killed in a store Christmas Eve morning.

It happened around 9:00 A.M. Saturday morning inside Marie's Grocery Store on S. 6th St.

Police say an 81-year-old woman was shot multiple times by a man in all black wearing a hood.

The woman was taken to Jefferson hospital and pronounced dead at 9:12A.M.

Police have not yet made any arrests.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.