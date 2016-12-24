1 man dead after double shooting in North Philadelphia

- Police are investigating a double shooting that happened Friday night.

According to police, the incident occurred around 11:00 P.M. when officers responded to a report of gunshots near the 200 block of E. Stella St.

Police say when officers arrived they were told that an 18-year-old man was already taken to the hospital.

When officers went to the hospital, they saw the man had sustained a gunshot wound to his chest. The man was pronounced dead at 11:16 P.M.

According to police, officers were told there was another victim also taken to the same hospital. The other victim was also an 18-year-old man. Police say he had a gunshot wound to his leg and was placed in stable condition.

Philadelphia police say based on preliminary investigations, the complainants were fighting with another group when an unknown person started shooting.

Police have not yet released the identities of the victims. This is an active and ongoing investigation.