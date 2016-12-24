At least 14 people hospitalized after I-95 accident in Bensalem News At least 14 people hospitalized after I-95 accident in Bensalem Authorities are investigating a nasty crash in Bucks County.

It happened around 4:00 A.M. early Saturday morning along the interstate in Bensalem

Police say a van crashed on the southbound side and then went off the road.

According to police, multiple people were trapped in the van but crews were able to rescue everyone.

Police say a total of 14 people were taken to area hospitals.

SOUTHBOUND LANES WERE CLOSED FOR ABOUT THREE HOURS... AS INVESTIGATORS TRIED TO FIGURE OUT WHAT CAUSED THE CRASH.