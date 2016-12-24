3-month-old dies from injuries after falling from babysitter's arms

- A New Jersey family made the heartbreaking decision Friday to remove from life support a 3-month-old baby who suffered major head trauma when his babysitter accidentally dropped him, The New Jersey Advance reported.

Police found the baby, Reece Modzelewski, unresponsive on Tuesday in his home in Saddle Brook. The babysitter, a female family member, told police the infant fell from her arms and hit the floor, the report said. The baby’s death is under investigation.

“Our preliminary assessment was that the baby was accidentally dropped by the family member,” Saddle Brook Township Police Chief Robert Kugler said.

The parents, Mark Modzelewski, 32, and Nicole Nicastro, 34, made the decision to remove Reece from life support.

More from FOX News.