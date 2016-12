Carrie Fisher in stable condition after heart attack

- Carrie Fisher, the actress who is known for her role as Princess Leia in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, is in stable condition after suffering a medical emergency aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles Friday.

Her brother, Todd Fisher, told The Associated Press that she was "out of emergency" and stabilized at a Los Angeles hospital Friday afternoon. He said he could not discuss any other details about what happened.

The 60-year-old star experienced medical trouble during the flight and was treated by paramedics immediately upon landing in Los Angeles around noon Friday, according to reports citing unnamed sources. Celebrity website TMZ, which first reported the incident, said anonymous sources told them the actress suffered a heart attack.

Fisher's publicists and representatives for her mother, Debbie Reynolds, and her daughter, Billie Lourd, did not immediately return calls from the AP.

More from FOX NEWS.